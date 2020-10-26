29 C
City of Banjul
Monday, October 26, 2020
type here...
POEM

The dead are not dead

114
omar sarr
- Advertisement -

By Omar Sarr,

Neptune Poet

- Advertisement -

The dead are not dead

They are crying in their graves

Of betrayal and disappointment

Of ignorance and denouncement

By those who turned their backs

 

The dead are not dead

They are mourning the living

For their blindness on a thorny road

For their emptiness in a complex world

Of the wise and the deceitful

 

The dead are not dead

They are saddened in their graves

For the nakedness of their children

Who walk in the streets

Without shame or fear

 

The dead are not dead

They are in tears

For the living have changed their ways

And failed to listen their wise words

 

The dead are not dead

They are voicing out their concerns

To their flag bearer

To their messenger

For they have trust in ‘The Poet’

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNPP, GDC SQUARE UP FOR NIAMINA WEST SEAT
Next articleBrufut Multi-Purpose Center Plan unveiled
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

POEM

Hail to beauty

With words worth of dignity, hail to her beauty Consumed by pride and humility, hail to her beauty With serene eyes and bright smile Not flesh and...
Read more
POEM

Peace is a process

By Salifu Jawo Peace is a daily, weekly and monthly process Gradually changing opinions, slowly eroding old barriers and quietly building new structures Peace cannot be kept...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Latest Stories

momodou badjie

The National Security Adviser, Rtd. Colonel Momodou Badjie

Mr. Chairman and Government Spokesperson, Ebrima G, Sankareh, Honourable Ministers of Defence, Sheikh Omar Faye, Interior, Yankuba Sonko and Information, Ebrima Sillah, Ladies and Gentlemen...
brufut

Brufut Multi-Purpose Center Plan unveiled

omar sarr

The dead are not dead

untit 5

NPP, GDC SQUARE UP FOR NIAMINA WEST SEAT

ebrima sillah

Cabinet asks Justice Minister to constitute taskforce to seek consensus on draft constitution

- Advertisment -
© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions