By Omar Sarr,

Neptune Poet

The dead are not dead

They are crying in their graves

Of betrayal and disappointment

Of ignorance and denouncement

By those who turned their backs

The dead are not dead

They are mourning the living

For their blindness on a thorny road

For their emptiness in a complex world

Of the wise and the deceitful

The dead are not dead

They are saddened in their graves

For the nakedness of their children

Who walk in the streets

Without shame or fear

The dead are not dead

They are in tears

For the living have changed their ways

And failed to listen their wise words

The dead are not dead

They are voicing out their concerns

To their flag bearer

To their messenger

For they have trust in ‘The Poet’