- Advertisement -
By Omar Sarr,
Neptune Poet
- Advertisement -
The dead are not dead
They are crying in their graves
Of betrayal and disappointment
Of ignorance and denouncement
By those who turned their backs
The dead are not dead
They are mourning the living
For their blindness on a thorny road
For their emptiness in a complex world
Of the wise and the deceitful
The dead are not dead
They are saddened in their graves
For the nakedness of their children
Who walk in the streets
Without shame or fear
The dead are not dead
They are in tears
For the living have changed their ways
And failed to listen their wise words
The dead are not dead
They are voicing out their concerns
To their flag bearer
To their messenger
For they have trust in ‘The Poet’
- Advertisement -