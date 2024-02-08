BT Global Access to launch ground-breaking Canada-Africa Youth Education Forum

- Advertisement -

BT Global Access, a Canada-based social enterprise and international education service company, is proud to announce the launch of its first edition of the Canada-Africa Youth Education Forum (CAYEF). This ground-breaking event, organized in partnership with ADYNA, a non-profit organization advocating for youth in the Africa diaspora, will take place on July 25-26, 2024, at the prestigious Delta Hotels by Marriott®, located at 75 Lower Simcoe St., Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

The main goal of this forum is to explore strategies to enhance educational opportunities and student mobility programs, while cultivating strategic partnerships between the two regions.

With expected participants from both regions, including international students, representatives from esteemed private and public high schools, Canadian colleges and universities, government officials, global education professionals, and private sector representatives, this forum will be a distinctive event, setting new standards in global education.

“We are extremely honored to have the Ministers of Higher Education from The Gambia and Sierra Leone, join us in this incredible event,” explained Ousman Conteh, Founder & CEO of BT Global Access.

Experts will share their global perspective on the Canada-Africa education partnership: how to strengthen relationships, the role of international students in Canadian prosperity, challenges faced by international students, and so much more… The conference will be closed with the BT Global Awards on July 26th, 2024. This Awards ceremony and gala dinner will be held to honor the trailblazing leaders who have made significant contributions to the education ecosystem in Canada and Africa. This event will also serve as a platform to recognize and appreciate the outstanding achievements of young individuals, institutions, and decision-makers across different fields.

The Canada Education System has been globally ranked at #3 in the best countries for Education by US News in 2020, but since the global pandemic and the recent cap on international student study visa issuance, the future of international student mobility has been compromised. This forum will provide a unique opportunity for officials from Africa and Canada to exchange ideas, experiences, and best practices, while connecting with like-minded professionals to strengthen partnerships and collaboration between the two regions.

BT Global Access is a Canada-based social enterprise & international student service company dedicated to promoting Africa-Canada cooperation through education and intercultural links. Our mission is to retain Canada as a top destination for international students, and to help Canadian businesses and youth-led start-ups to scale up investment opportunities in Africa and vice versa to contribute to Canada’s competitiveness.