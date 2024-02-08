Armitage Class of 2003 donates foodstuff worth D52,000 to the school

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The 2003 class of Armitage Senior Secondary School donated food items worth D52,000 to their alma mater. In a rousing presentation, the ACO2003, on the 2nd of February, presented 10 bags of rice, 5 bags of onions, 5 gallons of mayonnaise (5 liters), 5 cartons of beef luncheon meat, 3 cartons of sardines, 11 packets of tea bags, and 5 drums of 20 liters of vegetable cooking oil.

The presentation was graced by the school principal, Mr. Saikuna Sibi, senior teachers, and students of the school. On the side of the ex-students, Ebrima Jarra, a founding member, Ebrima B. Sinyang, and the IPRO, Ebrima FM Sanneh. In his opening remarks, Mr. Jarra implored the students to be dedicated, disciplined, and more committed towards their education. He advised them to emulate every good thing they see for personal and national development.

- Advertisement -

The IPRO explained the reasons for such intervention. “Armitage, as our source of knowledge, cannot be paid, but we can do what we can do in our little way,” he emphasized. “The formation of such laudable ventures came at a time when we wanted to give back a bit to Mother Armitage. The batch contributed in their little ways, and that led to the purchase of these items.” Mr. Sanneh, on behalf of the batch, reiterated the need to be dutiful to oneself and to the nation. “No one owes us our progress as a nation. We owe it to ourselves. We may choose to be responsible or otherwise. We decide to be patriotic, and we may also decide to be irresponsible individuals,” he lamented. The way you choose will shape and guide your destiny, said Mr. Sanneh.

Mr. Sinyang reminded the students of what brought them to the school. He tasked them to plow back into the school in academics and morals. “We used to light candles to study at night, get up with empty stomachs, and at times sleep in the same condition, but we never relented. We continued to push the board because we wanted to be somebodies, and we are somebodies today,” he stressed. Mr. Sinyang commended the school administration for giving us the opportunity to present such to the school for the students.

In his remarks, Mr. Sibi, as the principal of the school, thanked the ACO2003 for the contribution towards the upkeep of the school. He welcomed the gestures and called on other batches to emulate them. He said the government is doing a lot for the school in terms of feeding, as it supplies them with 120 bags of rice every month, but they still need support from others too. He tasked the students to take advantage of the available opportunities and translate them into academic success. He thanked the staff and students for their presence and again extended his profound gratitude to the Class of 2003.

- Advertisement -

In conclusion, Mr. Alieu Baldeh, a teacher of the school who was serving as the MC, also emphasized the need for the students to be respectful towards their teachers, parents, and take their education seriously. He is also an ex-student of Armitage.