Standards Bureau holds public forum on draft standard policy on vegetable value chain

By Aminata Kuyateh

The Gambia Standards Bureau recently held a meeting with technical extension workers of the regional agricultural directorate and master farmers to sensitize and solicit comments from stakeholders on the draft standards under development. The engagement was held at the regional education directorate in Brikama.

The Gambia Standards Bureau (TGSB) was established by an act of Parliament in 2010 as the national standards body of the Gambia to standardize methods and products produced or consumed in the country and for connected matters, also to implement the National quality policy and improve the quality culture of citizens by raising awareness, information-sharing and training.

The bureau is in collaboration with West Africa Competitive Programme (WACOMP-GM) to develop a framework for the development of national standards for onion and its related value chain.

This program is funded by the European Union (EU) and under the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO).

Speaking to the press at the meeting, Saikou Drammeh said this is part of the bureau’s standard development and procedures in line with international standard development procedures and WTO code of practice for standards development. He said the bureau is supposed to conduct nationwide public engagement meetings across all the regions to solicit comments from experts on the draft standards policy.

Mr. Drammeh added that the WACOMP-GM seeks to increase competitiveness through enhanced quality and compliance along the tomato, onion and pepper value chain, while improving the performance, growth and contribution to industry. It also seeks to increase regional trade and exports of selected value chains and improve the climate for business at national, regional and international levels.

He said the standard development is usually done by their technical team but “we feel like there are other stakeholders that are very vital input to the draft standard before it will be finalized.”

He disclosed the important shakeholders of the convergence, who he said are mainly the technical experts from the department of agriculture, Food Safety and Quality Authority and producer and consumer association.

Certification officer at TGSB, Mutarr Seckan, highlighted the importance of the Gambia Standards Bureau and its significance to the engagement meeting. He also said the officials of TGSB and WACOMP have embarked on nationwide public sensitization meetings with experts on the draft standards under development.