GAMBIAN ATHLETES HEAT UP FOR AFRICAN GAMES

Gina to defend title against a wide field

Gambia’s track and field athletes are flexing their muscles and heels looking forward to be on the flight to Accra for the African Games next month.

According to the Gambia Athletics Association, the African Games is competed at senior level and the Gambia will have to deploy her best athletes to repeat the success of 2019 when Gina Bass won the women’s 200 meters.

Currently, Bass and a host of other athletes are based in France where they also attend occasional indoor and outdoor international invitations.

“We also have some athletes in Qatar as well and others are expected to come from the schools sports competition,” a GAA official told The Standard yesterday.

The GAA will in a few days hold meetings with the National Sports Council NSC and the Gambia National Olympic Committee GNOC, the two bodies responsible for financing the Gambia’s athletes’ participation.

The 13th African Games, will be hosted in the city of Accra from 8 to 24 March 2024. The event will draw thousands of athletes, officials, and spectators from across the continent.