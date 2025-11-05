Budget allocates D52M for president’s Meet The People Tour

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The 2026 budget estimates include a proposal to spend D52.5 million on the annual meet-the-people tour of the president.

Last year, the government proposed D50 million but lawmakers reduced the figure to D45 million, but on Friday, Finance Minister Seedy Keita tabled the draft budget before lawmakers asking for D52,500,00 for the presidential visit to the provinces next year.

- Advertisement -

This represents a D7.5 million increase from the D45 million approved for this year’s tour which the president is commencing on Monday November 10.

Approving the budget for the president’s tour is one of the controversial provisions that divides opinion among lawmakers and has over the years been put to voting.

It remains to be seen if lawmakers will make reductions on the proposed D52.5 million estimates or maintain the figure.

- Advertisement -

The Constitution empowers the president to embark on a nationwide tour to engage citizens on the government’s programmes, policies and priorities as well as hear from the people. But critics said it has long been a subject of abuse and partisan politics by the incumbent.