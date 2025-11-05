Civil society complains about slow pace of SRR in position paper to gov’t

- Advertisement -

A large number of civil society organisations has submitted a position paper on the pace and fate of the Gambia’s security sector reform to the minister of interior Abdoulie Sanyang. The strongly worded paper copied to over dozen stakeholders, reads:

“It is with profound respect for The Gambia’s ongoing democratic journey that we submit this position paper addressing the critical status and challenges surrounding the country’s Security Sector Reform (SSR) process. Nearly a decade since the historic 2016 democratic transition, the SSR agenda remains incomplete, with progress hindered by institutional inertia, political hesitation, and fragmented implementation. This paper reflects the collective concern and commitment of a thirteen-member civil society working group on transparency and accountability that has closely monitored the SSR process and documented the persistent issues—including troubling instances of police brutality—that undermine public trust and democratic consolidation.

We acknowledge and commend the Government of The Gambia’s commitments as articulated in its National Security Policy (2019) and the Security Sector Reform Strategy (2020–2024), which aim to establish a professional, accountable, and rights-respecting security sector. Furthermore, we recognise the government’s adoption of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) recommendations and the formulation of the White Paper on SSR implementation as significant policy milestones. The ongoing partnerships and funding support from international bodies, including the United Nations and other key stakeholders, demonstrate a commendable dedication to reform.

- Advertisement -

However, despite these efforts, tangible reforms have been slow and uneven, reflecting enduring challenges such as political interference, inadequate coordination, and resistance within security institutions. The gap between policy and practice threatens to erode Gambians’ confidence in the security apparatus and puts at risk the hard-won democratic gains and national peace.

This paper strongly advocates for urgent, measurable actions rooted in transparency, accountability, and inclusive participation of civil society and citizens in the SSR process. We call for the establishment of fully independent oversight bodies, comprehensive training reforms for security personnel, transparent recruitment and promotion practices, and the deployment of technology to enhance accountability and community engagement.

By providing detailed, actionable recommendations, this position paper seeks to catalyse renewed political will and collaborative engagement among the Government, National Assembly, security agencies, oversight institutions, civil society organisations, and international partners to decisively advance the SSR agenda.

- Advertisement -

Our collective objective is a security sector that not only protects but also serves the people of The Gambia with professionalism, respect for human rights, and adherence to the rule of law.

We remain hopeful that this document will contribute meaningfully to the national discourse on security reform and inform policy and programming that secures lasting peace, justice, and democratic resilience for all Gambians.”