GID arrest suspected migrant smugglers, intercepts 82 would-be migrants

Press release

The Migration Management Unit of the Gambia Immigration Department (GID-MMU), through its operational Border Patrol Units and partners, successfully intercepted eighty-two (82) suspected would-be migrants and two alleged organisers—Abdou Joof and Ebrima Njie, both Senegalese—at Batokunku on Sunday, 2nd November 2025.

The migrants, comprising 51 Gambians, 30 Senegalese, and 1 Guinean, were transported to the Tanji Migration Management Centre for further investigations. Preliminary findings indicate that the organisers harboured approximately 200 migrants at the residence of Abdou Joof in Gunjur for about two weeks, collecting fees ranging from 200,000 to 400,000 CFA and GMD 50,000.

During the interception, Abdou Joof was found transporting migrants from the Tanji fish market to Batokunku in a modified Ford pickup truck driven by Modou Mbaye, a Gambian national. Officers recovered seven radio communication sets and a suspected fully loaded revolver pistol. All items were secured at the Centre for detailed investigation. Further inquiries have established that the radio sets belong to Modou Cham, also a Gambian national. A large wooden boat with an estimated capacity of about 300 people was also retrieved at Tanji beach and is currently in custody.

All suspected organisers have been arrested, cautioned and charged, pending prosecution. The suspect found in possession of the pistol, Abdou Joof, will be handed over to the relevant authorities for further investigations and determination of applicable criminal charges.

The GID urges relevant authorities to expedite the enactment of the pending Immigration Bill to strengthen operational capacity, criminalise migrant smuggling, and enhance the safety and well-being of frontline officers involved in anti-smuggling operations. We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to combating irregular migration and promoting safe, orderly, and regular migration.

GID