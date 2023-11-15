Businessman commended for supporting Gambia Day forum in Dakar

- Advertisement -

The Gambia High Commission in Dakar has commended the CEO of GACH Global, Abubakary Jawara, for his contribution to the successful hosting of the Gambia Day in Senegal.

Hundreds of business heads and investors from the two countries met at the Radisson Blue Hotel in Dakar in a forum organised by the two nations’ investment agencies, Giepa and Apix, which took advantage of the Gambia Day celebration—a concept initiated by The Gambia’s High Commission in Dakar—to exhibit Gambian culture, as well as promote Senegambia relations.

In a letter shared with The Standard yesterday, the High Commission wrote: “On behalf of the entire staff of the Gambia High Commission in Dakar, Senegal and on my own behalf, I have the honour to express our heartfelt appreciation to Abubakary Jawara for his valuable contribution towards the 1st Gambia – Senegal Economic, Trade and Investment Forum and Exhibition Fair as well as the Cultural Gala Dinner held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Dakar, Senegal.”

According to the High Commission, Jawara’s valuable participation and contribution towards the success of the event is highly appreciated.

“It is all geared towards strengthening the economic and trade cooperation between The Gambia and Senegal and providing an opportunity to present both countries as an ideal trade and investment destination to the Senegalese and Gambian companies,” it added.

The High Commission added that the event further promotes people-people relations between the two countries in strengthening the long-standing bilateral ties.

“It is in the light of this that the High Commission is fully committed in strengthening the partnership between The Gambia High Commission in Dakar and GACH Global in enhancing economic, trade, investment and cultural cooperation between The Gambia and Senegal. We look forward to working closely with your esteemed institution and we hope that The Gambia – Senegal Economic, Trade and Investment Forum and Exhibition Fair as well as the Cultural Gala Dinner will be an annual event, organised every year around the end of October, so as to bring about all-round development for the benefit of our two peoples,” it stated.

The Gambia Day provided Gambian and Senegalese public and private economic operators an opportunity to explore prospects in both countries as well as benefit from the two governments’ goodwill to remove bureaucracies in registering or match-making of businesses in the two countries.

Also, last weekend, the GACH CEO funded a basketball championship through his Water Factory, JAEJA Natural Spring Water. The winner of the championship was awarded D15,000. Jawara was in attendance and handed over the trophy to the winning team.