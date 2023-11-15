Ex-BAC chairman Sonko breaks silence

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The former Brikama Area Council chairman, Sheriffo Sonko, has advised his successor to stop going after people and focus on developing the West Coast Region and the welfare of the council’s staff.

The current BAC chairman Yankuba Darboe has been at loggerheads with CEO Modou Jonga since he assumed office. They first clashed when the chairman requested for the CEO to provide him all the council’s financial details and he refused.

Commenting on the recent demolition and the situation at the Brikama Area Council, former chairman Sheriffo Sonko in an audio obtained by The Standard urged the current chairman to focus on the development of the council and stop going after people or making unnecessary allegations that he cannot substantiate.

“We should stop politicising issues related to national development,” he charged.

Commenting on the controversial clearing of the roads, Sonko said President Adama Barrow is not responsible for the demolitions.

“I heard people saying they will not vote for President Barrow or the NPP because he is responsible for the demolition but I want to make it abundantly clear that the president is not responsible. He has not sent anyone to demolish these places,” Sheriffo Sonko said.

He said the police have consulted the authorities in the area before starting the demolitions.

“They have consulted the chairman of Brikama Area Council and the Governor’s Office to inform them about the planned demolition and the day they are going to start,” he said.

Sonko said King Colley, who leads the operation in Brikama, is a son of the town and would not have joined the operation if it was not done based on a just cause.

“We all know how difficult it was for the Brikama ambulance to navigate through those roads before it was cleared. We feel sorry for those who were selling in these areas but we should appreciate that the demolition is for the greater good. I want to thank the police for embarking on such a very important exercise to clear our roads. I urge all political party supporters not to see this as a partisan issue. This is done for the greater good of The Gambia,” Sonko said.