BWINNERS UNVEILS, PRESENTS VIP TRIP TO AFCON FINAL WINNER

Sport betting company BWinners over the weekend unveiled the winner and paid a full VIP Trip package to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations to the lucky winner.

The package was won by a customer, Pa Malik Ceesay whose package include full return air ticket, match ticket to the final, accommodation, feeding and transportation in addition to a tour of the Ivory Coast for the duration of 8 days.

The package is a special promotion product put at the disposal of BWinners’ customers registered online who made weekly deposit of D500 or made a single bet of D500 per week between January 13 and 6 February.

The promotion, called ‘Road To Glory’ was rolled out simultaneously in three countries where BWinners operate namely The Gambia, Guinea Bissau and Senegal.

A jubilant Pa Malick Ceesay was the center of attraction at the BWinners office on Friday when he came to receive his package. He said:” This is a privilege very few people can have and I thank BWinners for making this dream a reality. I look forward to donning my BWinners shirt and other wear in that stadium to partake in this historic occasion as another champion is crowned in African football. I also look forward to travelling around beautiful places in Abidjan during my 8 days stay”.