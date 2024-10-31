Caf Stadium inspector arrives

- Advertisement -

Gambia awaits confirmation to play at home

A Confederation of African football (Caf) inspector for stadium facilities arrived in the country yesterday and reportedly started work in the night, hot foot from Cairo.

The official is expected to complete his assessment of the state of the Independence Stadium today. Barring any issues, his report, expected before the 15 November fixture against Comoros, will stamp the confirmation for the facility to host the must-win match for The Gambia in her quest to make a third appearance at the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

A source at the Gambia Football Federation confirmed the arrival of the official whose identity has not been disclosed.

“Inspectors work as independent units just as referees and match commissioners. They make their own assessments, judgments and submit reports free from any outside interference or influence,” our source said.

When the stadium was provisionally named by Caf as a possible venue for the first time in over five years, Gambians celebrated and sang victory songs in anticipation of a much-awaited home match.

However, a subsequent clarification from the GFF that full approval has not been given dampened spirits and generated immense nerve- wrecking suspense.

However, both the GFF and the ministry of sports are optimistic that the amount of work accomplished in revamping the facility will almost certainly impress Caf.