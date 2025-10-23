Calls for mercy for ex-soldier intensifies

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

The case of former Gambian soldier Abdoulie Sanyang, facing trial for arson among other charges has continued to attract calls for mercy, especially after he appeared sick and walking with sticks at a recent court appearance.

Sanyang was arrested as he was about to catch a flight back to Europe after an explosive interview on radio in which he made claims that the authorities found to be unlawful.

Among these included a claim to have been part of those who funded the arson attack on the APRC bureau in 2016.

While many found his outlandish claims to be a mere case bluff and self-aggrandisement, the authorities found his comments not funny charged him in court and after long period in remand, his case has now started in court.

However when he appeared with walking sticks and pleaded to be bailed on medical grounds, Gambians have added their voice for President Barrow to extend mercy on him and set him free.

Among the latest to do is Musa Koteh, also called King sport , a prominent Gambian political influencer and former leader of the defunct pressure group Three Years Jotna Movement .

Speaking from his base in the USA, Koteh said:” I am joining Gambians to call for the release of Mr Sanyang on compassionate grounds. The former soldier has once served the country with good intentions and this unfortunate incident should not make us forget his good deeds. After all, some of the people said to have been involved in that attack on the APRC bureau were hailed here as heroes because they destroyed illegal voters- cards that would have been used to steal the election that brought President Barrow to power.”

Koteh called on President Barrow to exercise mercy and release Mr Sanyang who is believed to be in poor health.” Mr President releasing this man would only make you a great man”, Koteh pleaded to Barrow.