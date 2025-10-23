SOLDIERS ARREST SUSPECTED ARMED ROBBER IN KUNTAUR

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

Soldiers from the 2 Infantry Battalion stationed at the Laminkotoba military base on Tuesday apprehended a suspect in connection with an armed robbery at Kuntaur Fula Kunda, the army announced yesterday.

The soldiers responded to the incident at about 3:00 am, after one of them reported hearing gunshots in the area. “Major Malick Boye swiftly led a team of soldiers to the scene which pursued and apprehended one Musa Njie, a native of Totten village, found in possession of a locally made gun and a quantity of suspected cannabis sativa.

According to the press release, the armed robbery targeted local businessman Alagie Kawsu Kebba Jaiteh, who was severely assaulted during the incident, suffering two broken teeth. The assailants reportedly made off with his safe.

It further stated that following the arrest, Musa Njie was handed over to the Kuntaur police for further investigation and prosecution.