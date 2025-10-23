Sabally hits back at Essa Faal

- Advertisement -

By Aminata Kuyateh

Less than a week since opposition APP-Sobeyya leader Essa Mbye Faal accused President Adama Barrow and his government of “deception and misplaced priorities,” Presidential Adviser Momodou Sabally yesterday fired back, describing Faal as the true embodiment of misplaced priorities in the country’s political history. He added: “It is quite remarkable that Essa Faal is accusing this government of deception and misplaced priorities. When it comes to misplaced priorities in the history of this New Gambia, Essa Faal is the king and poster boy for it.”

‎Sabally recalled that Faal was appointed lead counsel of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC) not through a fair or transparent process, but he was “hand-delivered the job by his friend, the then Justice Minister Ba Tambedou, through what Essa himself called “Yekalanteh.”

- Advertisement -

‎He accused the former TRRC lead counsel of turning the country’s most sacred platform for truth and justice into “a circus and drama scene” to promote his personal “political ambitions.”

‎“Instead of focusing on establishing the truth, Faal was playing politics and promoting his personal brand in preparation for a presidential bid,” Sabally stated. “He used taxpayers’ money to pursue his personal ambition, is that the right priority for a grieving nation?, ” Sabally asked.‎

‎The presidential adviser further alleged that Faal used the TRRC to build his public image, citing his donation of land to a prominent figure and his “PR campaign” of distributing food during the Covid-19 pandemic, which he said was “documented with selfies to feed social media channels.”

- Advertisement -

‎Sabally also accused Faal of abandoning his post at the TRRC before the conclusion of its work to pursue a political career, calling it a “betrayal” of national trust.

‎“Charles Taylor’s former lawyer should apologise to the whole country for using the TRRC for his personal political mission and abandoning the commission before its job was completed,” Sabally said.

‎He added that there is now “documentary evidence” suggesting Faal “misused” state resources while serving as lead counsel, including “questionable payments of huge sums such as a so-called motivational package for his personal benefit.”

‎“If we cannot trust you to act on the right priorities in a small commission of enquiry, then how can we trust you with our national treasury, Essa Mbye Faal?” Sabally concluded.