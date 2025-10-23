Gov’t to transform prisons into modern correction facilities

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

Lamin Gassama, Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Interior has said government is embarking on an ambitious journey to modernise the prison system, aiming at transforming it into a modern correctional facility in line with international standards.

DPS Gassama made these remarks yesterday at the start of a stakeholder popularisation workshop on the prison bill organised by United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in collaboration with the Gambia Prison Service, at Ocean Bay Hotel.

DPS Gassama explained that the overall objective is to enhance knowledge, promote coordinated action and advocacy among security sector stakeholders for the enactment of laws essential in advancing a security sector that upholds the rule of law, safeguards human rights and promotes public trust.

The workshop is being attended by 50 participants from government security institutions, oversight bodies and relevant civil society organisations.

Outlining the new plans envisaged in the bill, Gassama revealed that educational opportunities will be created for juveniles in Grade 7-12, while skill development training will be provided for adult inmates.

“The Correction Centre is uniquely designed to accommodate up to 2000 inmates and we want to improve the facility, divided into various wings, women, male and juvenile wings, and also a productive site that will provide requisite services to Gambian people,” he said. According to DPS Gassama, the proposal meticulously addresses the present challenges of the inadequate infrastructure, chronic overcrowding and ineffective rehabilitation mechanism currently in place by enhancing a right based approach.

“We are convinced that our prison system will serve the purpose for which it is designed and ensure that our inmates are not ostracized but are seen as part of society and are included on our planet. There is also an opportunity created for them to be able to contribute to the development of this country,” Gassama told the audience.

Coumba Mathurin Diop, the UNDOC Head of Programme Office, spoke at length and reaffirmed the UNODC’s continuous commitment to supporting the government and people of The Gambia in advancing Security Sector Reform.