CAPI JOOF MADE HONORARY LIFE PRESIDENT OF GNOC

The Gambia National Olympic Committee, GNOC, on Saturday appointed retired Gambian international athletics captain Alagie Dodou Capi Joof as Honorary life president.

The coronation took place alongside the GNOC’s annual general meeting.

Born in Banjul, Joof who got his Capi nick name from his long reign as Gambia’s athletics captain, was a household name and truly a national hero, whose consummating skill on the track was unrivalled in the 1960s and early 1970s. He was such a good and outstanding sprinter that he was made captain for the longest time in history just to inspire others. Joof who is currently the president of the Gambia Athletics Association GAA also served as president of the GNOC. He holds many international athletics portfolios including a member of the various committees of the continental body CAAA.

Summary of Joof’s athletics career, training and work

1970 – Athletes scholarship training funded by the British Council held in Crystal Palace, UK.

1977 – High coaching certificate in Track and Field sponsored by AAAC/DLV, FRG.

1977 – Coached The Gambia police football team that won the Gold Cup.

1988 – Completed a Diploma in sports administration and management in Roma, Italy.

1992 – Coordinated the first-degree coaching course in athletics held in Banjul, The Gambia.

Awards

1988 -Awarded the long service and good conduct medal by the President of the Republic of The Gambia Sir Dawda K Jawara.

1988- Awarded a gold medal by Striders International of the USA and young Angels of South Korea during Seoul Olympic Games.

1999 – Awarded Hall of fame by the GNOC.

2005 – Awarded IAAF veteran gold pin in recognition of valuable contribution to world sports in Helsinki Finland.

2007 – Awarded the most outstanding sports personality of the year by the GNOC and Sports Journalists Association.

2010 – Awarded ORG by HE Professor Dr. Alhagie Yahya A.J.J Jammeh President of the Republic of The Gambia in recognition of valuable contribution to the development of Gambian sports.

2020 – Awarded a medal with Ms. Beatrice Allen by the President of Zone II Olympics body in recognition of contribution to sports as former presidents of GNOC in Bamako, Mail.

Position of responsibility – International

1984 to 1995 -Athletics technical director, region.

1995 – Elected Vice President of the African Cycling federation in Burkina Faso.

2003 to 2021 – Elected Treasurer of the CAA being the council’s longest-serving member.

2013 – Nominated CAA organising delegate.

2013 – 2021 Appointed treasurer, CAA.

2011 To date – Vice President CAA West Africa region 11

2016 – Elected as a member of the CAA jury of appeal.

Selected position of responsibility in sports-nationally

2011- To date – President, Gambia Athletic Association

2016-2021- President, Gambia National Olympic Committee.

2021 – To date – Nominated member of the GNOC governing body.

2022- Appointed honorary Life President -GNOC.