Monday, October 13, 2025
Gambia News

Casamance man suspected of killing wife flees to Gambia

By Paul Faye
Seneweb

The Senegalese media yesterday reported that a man from Samakoung, in the department of Sédhiou, Casamance, on Thursday killed his wife before fleeing to The Gambia. The wife was confirmed to have been pregnant.

The suspect whose identity has not been made public, was reported to have fled to The Gambia to avoid arrest.

The newspapers reported that police investigators are on the look for the suspect and that the Gambian authorities will be alerted to aid in locating, apprehending and extraditing him to face justice.

The Gambia shares a 749km border with Senegal, most of which is porous and unpoliced. Criminals in either country sneak across the border after committing crimes to evade capture.

Thursday’s homicide came less than 24 hours after a 14-year-old schoolgirl from a nearby village of Morincounda in Sedhiou, killed herself.

