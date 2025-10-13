Alkalo, 8 others arrested for running cannabis plantation

- Advertisement -

By Olimatou Coker

In a significant breakthrough, the Drug Law Enforcement Agency commands in CRR, URR, and LRR in collaboration with the Police Intervention Unit and the Fire and Rescue Services conducted a sting operation in Sami District, Central River Region leading to the arrest of nine cannabis farmers on Friday.

The cannabis farmers who were arrested at a plantation in the outskirts of Sawma Kunda village included two children.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Standard, Dleag spokesman Ousman Saidybah, said during the operation, they arrested Essa Jawo, 28, of Mbafaf village, who upon interrogation, led them to the remaining eight suspects: Momodou Camara (60) the alkalo of Sawma Kunda, Kaka Jawo (26) of Mbafaf, Essa Camara (27) of Sawma Kunda, Samba Barry (26) of Mbafaf, Samba Bah (21) of Sawma Kunda, Abdoulie Bah (24) of Mbafaf, a 15-year-old from Sawma Kunda and a 17-year-old from Tabayel village.

Saidybah explained: “Two motorcycles were recovered from the suspects. The Dleag management commends the Inspector General of Police and the CRR PIU and the Gambia Fire and Rescue Services Command for their invaluable support and collaboration.”

He said the suspects are in custody, undergoing investigation.