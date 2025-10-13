Assembly to question Dou Sanno over alleged freeloading of Jammeh tractor 

- Advertisement -

By Tabora Bojang

The National Assembly special committee investigating the disposal of assets of former president Yahya Jammeh is set to summon presidential adviser Dou Sanno to explain the issue of a tractor he allegedly took from the Kotu Maintenance Services Agency vehicle depot without paying for it.

State Guard soldier Sergeant Adama Jagne who was in charge of the tractors and other vehicles seized from Jammeh before the start of auction, earlier told the committee that Mr Sanno took away a new tractor at Kotu before the start of formal auction and there was no receipt shown to indicate he paid for it.

Jagne stated: “I saw Dou Sanno with my naked eyes. He came into the MSA, inspected the said tractor and left. He later sent his driver to come and collect the tractor. I was present when his driver arrived with a new battery and I helped him with another battery to be able to start the engine and he went away with it,” Jagne alleged.

Following his allegation, committee member and National Assembly Member for Janjangbureh, Omar Jammeh, made an application for the chairperson to order that Mr Sanno be summoned for statement taking before the investigators.

Committee chairperson and member for Old Yundum, Abdoulie Ceesay, granted the request for the presidential adviser to appear before the investigators to clarify the issue of the tractor he allegedly took without paying for it.

According to a committee member, a “summon letter would be sent to Mr Sanno this week and a date will be scheduled for him to appear for statement taking before the committee investigators and he may likely appear for public hearing.”