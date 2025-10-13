6 first ladies to meet in Banjul Tuesday

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Gambia is set to host the 12th edition of the Merck Foundation event on Tuesday and Wednesday. The meeting will be hosted by First Lady Fatou Bah-Barrow, and opened by President Adama Barrow.

Merck Foundation is a philanthropic organisation that aims to improve healthcare capacity and access to innovative medical solutions in developing countries. It focuses on building healthcare capacity through training and education, empowering women and youth, and addressing critical health issues such as diabetes, cancer, and infertility.

The first ladies of Senegal, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Sierra Leone, and Central Africa have confirmed their attendance.

The event is expected to bring together key stakeholders, including healthcare professionals, policymakers, and community leaders, to discuss and address critical health challenges facing the region.