CBG governor highlights fintech growth with 2.4 million active accounts

By Arret Jatta

The governor of the Central Bank, Buah Saidy, highlighted the rapid growth of fintech and mobile money operators in the country during the bank’s quarterly press conference on Tuesday.

According to Saidy, registered accounts reached 4.5 million by the end of June 2025, with 2.4 million active accounts.

He noted that this growth underscores the increasing adoption of digital financial services among the population with cash-in transactions totaling D20.4 billion, while cash-out transactions amounted to D20.8 billion, reflecting the growing use of digital financial services.

Governor Saidy added: “The Central Bank continues to strengthen the regulatory and supervisory framework, enhance cybersecurity resilience, and modernise payment systems infrastructure to ensure that the rapid growth of fintech and mobile money translates into deeper and more sustainable financial inclusion”.

Fintech, short for financial technology, refers to the integration of technology into financial services. This includes mobile banking, digital payments, and other innovative financial solutions.