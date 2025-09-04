Gambia calls for end to Gaza siege

- Advertisement -

Foreign Affairs minister, Sering Modou Njie has called on the international community to work on breaking the siege on Gaza and deliver humanitarian aid to the Palestinian enclave.

He underlined Saudi Arabia’s efforts, along with France, in encouraging international support for the recognition of the State of Palestine and implementation of the Two-State Solution which should lead to a sustainable political solution that bolsters peace in the region.

He congratulated Saudi Arabia and France on successfully co-chairing the UN High – Level Conference on Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution in New York in July.

Minister Njie told Asharq Al-Awsat, an Arabic international newspaper headquartered in London: “The Gambia calls for the full adoption of the New York Declaration and its annex by the Member States of the United Nations, before the beginning of the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York in September this year.

“Moreover, The Gambia renews its commendation and full alignment with the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution initiated by Saudi Arabia. We believe that the great efforts of the Kingdom in championing the mobilisation of the needed international support in this regard is gaining significant dividend.

“We have heard the recent positive proclamations by various world leaders and UN Member States expressing their countries’ intention to recognise the State of Palestine as a fully independent and sovereign state during the upcoming General Assembly and the imminent unanimous adoption of the New York Declaration and its annex.”

The Gambia and Saudi Arabia, as well as the Muslim ummah, he posited, believe that the best option for a peaceful and durable settlement of this prolonged dispute between the Palestinians and Israel is a peace accord based on the Two-State Solution guaranteeing both states their legitimate and inalienable rights to full sovereignty and self-determination, within an atmosphere of mutual respect, trust and confidence.

“The Gambia therefore, in her capacity as chair of the 15th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Islamic Summit, reiterates its call for the continued mobilisation of support for a full global recognition and UN membership of the State of Palestine,” Njie said.

‘Genocidal’ situation

On Gaza, he stated: “Anyone who is truly compassionate and believes in the principles of justice, humanity, human rights and international law will definitely categorise what is currently happening in the Gaza Strip and the entire Palestinian Territory as unacceptable, inhumane, genocidal and catastrophic.

“Israeli forces and authorities still continue to launch unprecedented military aggression against the people of Gaza and the occupied West Bank, committing various war crimes, genocide, and forceful multiple displacements of the Palestinian people,” he lamented.