CG tells taxpayers to trust GRA

By Omar Bah

Gambia Revenue Authority commissioner general, Yankuba Darboe, has emphasised the crucial role of trust and cooperation between the GRA and taxpayers in successful tax collection and national development.

Addressing a national validation workshop on the draft taxpayer charter (second edition), Darboe highlighted that the GRA’s impressive revenue performance and reforms, including digitalisation efforts, are driven by this trust and taxpayer compliance.

He said the Taxpayer Charter serves as a social contract and public declaration of the GRA’s commitment to taxpayers, outlining their rights and obligations.

“The charter bridges the trust gap between the revenue authority and citizens, setting standards for service delivery and providing avenues for redress when those standards aren’t met.”

CG Darboe added that the second edition of the charter reflects lessons learned, feedback received, and the aspiration to align with international best practices in tax administration.

“The GRA is committed to ensuring a fair and efficient tax system, providing quality services, transparency, certainty, and fairness to all taxpayers. The GRA is committed to providing quality services, spelling out taxpayers’ rights and corresponding obligations.”

He said the GRA aims to build a customer service culture that strengthens partnerships between the authority, taxpayers, and stakeholders.

“Taxpayer compliance is crucial for financing infrastructure and development projects in The Gambia.”

He said the GRA’s revenue mobilisation efforts rely on taxpayer compliance, which is essential for national growth and development.

Mr Darboe acknowledges the willingness of taxpayers to meet their obligations, expressing gratitude for their strong commitment to paying taxes.

GRA deputy commissioner general, Essa Jallow, said the Taxpayer Charter outlines the rights and obligations of taxpayers and the commitment of GRA to ensure a fair and efficient tax system.

“The charter is a pledge from GRA to provide quality services, transparency, certainty and fairness to all taxpayers,” he said.

“Gone are the days when tax administrations can only demonstrate their capacity to effectively mobilise revenues through enforcement and heavy-handedness.”