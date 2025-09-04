Commission grills Bensouda over financial approvals in council

- Advertisement -

By Arret Jatta

The Local Government Commission of Inquiry scrutinised Kanifing municipality mayor Talib Bensouda’s financial decision-making process during yesterday’s session.

Mayor Bensouda submitted various documents, including contracts committee meeting minutes and correspondences with the Gambia Public Procurement Authority (GPPA).

Lead Counsel Patrick Gomez questioned Mayor Bensouda about his role in approving payments and activities within the council. The mayor claimed he only “suggests” or “advises” while the chief executive officer (CEO) is the approving authority.

Counsel Gomez presented several payment vouchers, including one for Charles Jaw Memorial School’s subvention request. The mayor had minuted, “DCO pay this on a monthly basis” instructing the CEO to make monthly payments. However when asked about what he wrote, the mayor claimed he was merely suggesting, not approving.

Gomez countered: “There was no need to argue over this because what the mayor wrote was clear.”

Another voucher for a D235,000 community lighting project in Bakoteh showed the mayor supporting the project with D75,000. The mayor insisted he wasn’t the approving authority, despite the payment being made as instructed.

Counsel Gomez asked him to look from the voucher whether payment was made and how much.

The mayor said D75,000 was paid.

The commission reviewed more vouchers, including payment to a human resources expert, where the mayor wrote “D100,000 is approved for Modou Gaye.” The mayor again claimed he was only suggesting.

Despite the language used, the mayor insisted he was merely suggesting. Gomez pointed out that the words used were clear, but Bensouda stood firm, stating that he was just suggesting for the council to pay and not necessarily approving.

Other requests from the clerk of the council to the mayor had similar wordings, however the mayor insisted that he was suggesting for council to pay and not necessarily approving. Hearings continue.