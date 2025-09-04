Lawyer says UDP needs new approach to unseat Barrow in 2026

- Advertisement -

By Amadou Jadama

Lawyer Assan Martin said if the opposition UDP reforms and brings new approach to their politics and knowing what the Gambian voters want, there would be a higher degree for them to lead a national coalition to unseat incumbent Adama Barrow in the 2026 presidential election.

Martin who has serially been dabbling in politics for years, argued in an interview with The Standard: “The UDP candidate has a chance to lead a national unity government after 2026. We want to have a bigger coalition force that is credible and that would not repeat the mistakes made in 2016. The Gambia deserves new reforms to be ushered in by a new leadership. But an opposition victory in next year’s presidential election will depend on who leads the coalition. If the UDP reforms and brings a new dimension to their politics and knowing what the Gambian voters want, there is a higher possibility that a credible coalition can defeat the incumbent. We have many emerging political parties and everybody wants to be the president. That is not advisable. Let them look at how to build partnerships with other parties rather than forming their own political parties, “he urged.

Martin added that Gambians are fed up with the status quo and are looking for a credible person to save the country from Barrow’s mess.

“There is a high possibility that the incumbent would be defeated because there is lot of poor governance. The president has failed the Gambian people. And I believe the majority of Gambians today, are looking for a fresh and ethical leadership that can help them to move this country forward. Some of us believe that the UDP has a chance to do a Pastef in The Gambia, provided they know how to deal with other political parties. The ball is in the UDP’s court. The UDP has an opportunity to be the vanguard of change,” he added.