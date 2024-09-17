CBG Governor Saidy is new WAIFEM chairman

- Advertisement -

The governor of The Central Bank Buah Saidy has been elected new chairman of the West African Institute for Financial and Economics Management’s Board, WAIFEM.

Similarly, Mr Karamo Jawara, director of the banking and payment systems department is the new chairman of the technical committee of WAIFEM.

These developments took place at the ongoing West Africa Monetary Zone (WAMZ) meetings in Conakry, Guinea.

Delivering a statement at this 50th technical committee meeting in Conakry, on 8 August 2024, Director Jawara recognised the ‘positive impact’ of WAIFEM’s training programmes which he said enhances ‘our collective ability to design and implement policies that support sustainable economic development.’

The director however noted the challenges and the opportunities that lie ahead for the institution. Mr Jawara referred to advancements and achievements in the tech industry such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Financial Technologies (FinTech) as holding ‘immense potential for improving the efficiency, transparency, and inclusivity of our financial systems.’