Cementing the bilateral ties between The Gambia and Senegal

On Saturday, 20th April, the Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye visited The Gambia. This was his second visit outside Senegal since being elected into office in March of this year. The fact that President Faye chose The Gambia as the destination for his second foreign trip shows the close ties between the two countries.

In their meeting, President Adama Barrow promised to continue to work closely with Senegal. He therefore called on his visitor, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, referring to him as his younger brother to continue working with him for the good and benefit of the two people of Senegal and the Gambia.

President Adama Barrow spoke on the transitory nature of presidency, pointing out that whoever is president would be there for a while and leave for someone else to continue. The nations however will remain and as geography has bound the two countries together, it is best to cultivate a good relationship and work together in peace and in respect. He revealed that it is only peace that can exist between the Gambia and Senegal.

On his part, President Bassirou Diomaye Faye echoed similar sentiments and promised to continue strengthening the bilateral relationship between Senegal and the Gambia. He called on the two countries to rekindle the Presidential Council so as to have a platform to be discussing the issues of, and between the two countries. He stressed on the importance and necessity of African integration.

At the end of the meetings, the two countries issued a joint communiqué in which they highlighted the cordial relationship and the areas in which they should work together. The Gambia and Senegal have several agreements on trade, security, health, energy and other important issues of common concern.

The visit of the Senegalese head of state reflects the important bilateral ties with The Gambia.