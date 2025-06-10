Centre urges Assembly to demand AG to be law abiding

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Edward Francis Small Centre for Rights & Justice has called on the National Assembly to demand the Ministry of Justice to be law abiding following his ‘refusal’ to respond to its request to provide details on the sale of Yahya Jammeh’s assets.

The Centre said it wrote to the Ministry of Justice on May 5, requesting for a full report on the Jammeh assets and their disposal.

According to Section 14 of the ATI Act, a public institution has up to 21 days to respond to the requester as to whether it would provide or not the information requested.

In a statement shared with The Standard yesterday, the EFSCR said: “Today, June 9, i.e., 35 days later, the Ministry of Justice has not only failed to respond to our request but also it did not even acknowledge receipt of our letter.

“This is a blatant disregard of the law whose creation was itself spearheaded by the Ministry in collaboration with the GPU and TANGO. We wish to therefore call on Gambians, more so the National Assembly, civil society, political parties, and our development partners to demand the Ministry of Justice to respect and abide by the law and demonstrate commitment to transparency,” it added.