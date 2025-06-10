NPP warns against unauthorised collection of voter’s cards details of members 

- Advertisement -

Press release

The National Executive Committee of the National People’s Party (NPP) wishes to inform its esteemed members, supporters, and the general public that it has come to its attention that some individuals are moving across various communities collecting voter registration details and signatures or thumbprints from NPP members, purportedly in the name of the party.

The NPP wants to categorically state that it has neither sanctioned nor endorsed any such activity. The party has no involvement whatsoever in this exercise and hereby distances itself entirely from any individual or group engaged in this practice.

While the motive behind this development remains unclear, we advise all our members and supporters to exercise caution and refrain from sharing personal voter details as well as distance themselves from any individual or group claiming to represent the party in this nature. We equally and strongly warn those involved in this unlawful and misleading act to immediately desist from such activities.

Furthermore, we encourage all NPP members and grassroots militants across the country to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity of this nature to the nearest party office. The protection of our members and the integrity of the party remain paramount.

The NPP remains committed to transparency, lawful conduct, and the democratic principles that guide our political engagement. We appreciate your cooperation and continued vigilance.

Seedy SK Njie

Deputy Spokesperson