Wednesday, June 11, 2025
Gambia News

Police arrest driver of car that ‘killed’ unidentified pedestrian at Senegambia

By Tabora Bojang

A driver has been arrested following the death of a man knocked by his car at Senegambia over the weekend. Police said the incident happened in the early hours of Saturday between 3 to 4 am.
“It was the driver involved in the accident who took the victim to hospital where he was pronounced dead,” a police source confirmed to The Standard.
Police spokesperson ASP Modou Musa Sisawo said the deceased is still unidentified and is currently at the EFSTH as police seek public’s assistance in identifying him.

