Kandeh denies forming alliance with NPP

By Omar Bah

The Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC) leader Mamma Kandeh has strongly denied holding any alliance or coalition talks with the ruling National People’s Party (NPP).

In recent days, speculations have been mounting that Mr Kandeh has, or is about to form an alliance with President Adama Barrow’s NPP. These rumours gained traction amid shifting political alliances ahead of national elections.

But in an audio released recently shared with The Standard, Kandeh maintained that the GDC remains independent and is not engaged in negotiations to join forces with Barrow’s ruling party.

“I am just hearing about it,” Kandeh said.

He said the GDC is a legally registered political party with strong structures across the country.

Kandeh said President Barrow has not reached out to him about forming an alliance.

“I am not saying he will not but he hasn’t done it yet.”

He added that President Barrow has all the right to reach out to him or any other party because the GDC is also reaching out to other political parties.

“The GDC Executive is aware of that. I have personally invited other leaders to discuss with them and some party leaders have also reached out to me. If Barrow invites me I will go and listen and if I have any agreement with Barrow I will make it public without fear. I don’t have a problem with other parties forming alliances so nobody should care about me forming an alliance with any party,” Kandeh said.

He said the GDC is ready to form an alliance with any political party that meets its requirement and the Gambian people will be duly informed.

“So if the GDC is forming an alliance with any party it would not be done in secret. As the party leader, I will not agree with any party without the knowledge of my executive and I have never informed my executive about having a partnership with any party.” he said, while urging GDC supporters to be patient and stay focused.

“I realised that a few GDC supporters are going on social media claiming that I have changed tune but that’s not the case. I still stand by the reasons we established the GDC in 2016 – Gambia’s development, peace and unity,” Kandeh said.

He said the GDC is tired of making unnecessary statements.

“We didn’t form this party to appease an individual. The party is formed for all Gambians irrespective of religion or background.”

Kandeh stressed that political party militants should exercise decorum at all times and ensure discipline and respect in the country’s politics.

“Those who are insulting others based on politics should know that they are not more important than anybody in this country. They should understand that they are not more Gambian than even the ants. We are all equal in this country,” Kandeh said.

The GDC leader urged the police to respect the rights of all Gambians. He said the police should, moving forward, ensure that they provide tangible reasons for denying people permits for peaceful protests.