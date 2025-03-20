CG Darboe receives WATAF prestigious award

- Advertisement -

Yankuba Darboe, the Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), received a prestigious award from the West African Tax Administration Forum (WATAF) yesterday. This award recognises his outstanding leadership and significant contributions to tax administration in the West African region.

Commissioner General Darboe has implemented several impactful reforms at the GRA, focusing on modernisation, transparency, and efficiency within the tax system.

In response to the recognition, CG Darboe stated, “I deeply appreciate this award, both personally and on behalf of the entire GRA family. It serves as a motivation for me to continue enhancing the tax administration of The Gambia and the broader subregion. I was unable to accept the award in Abuja due to other pressing official commitments.

- Advertisement -

“I trust that WATAF values my contributions to the organisation over the years, as well as my efforts for my country. Hard work, dedication, and love for one’s country always yield results,” he added.

Additionally, Essa Jallow, the GRA Deputy Commissioner General, was also honoured for his continued service and dedication to WATAF.