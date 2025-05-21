CG Darboe urges strong security collaboration on border management 

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The Commissioner General of the Gambia Revenue Authority (GRA), Yankuba Darboe, has strongly advised Customs officers to work closely with the country’s sister security forces to enhance effective service delivery and national development.

Addressing a training of customs and other officers from different security institutions on border management yesterday at the Senegambia Beach hotel, CG Darboe emphasised that peace and stability, maintained by these security forces, are critical for the GRA to successfully collect revenue.

- Advertisement -

He urged all security agencies to intensify collaboration and teamwork, putting the country’s interest first to achieve national goals. Darboe also commended the leadership of the different security forces for their roles in supporting GRA’s mandate. “This call for closer cooperation aligns with ongoing efforts to combat illicit trade and smuggling, particularly along porous borders, as demonstrated in GRA’s bilateral engagements. We should work professionally as officers of the government to ensure that we achieve our desired goal,” CG Darboe added.

He said the government has recognised Coordinated Border Management (CBM) as a key trade facilitation priority, aiming to enhance border efficiency, streamline trade processes, and strengthen inter-agency coordination.

“To support this objective, the GRA has developed a Draft Strategy for 2025-2029, focusing on improving trade facilitation and modernising border management practices.”

- Advertisement -

He said since 2021, the WCO Accelerate Trade Facilitation Programme has been working with The Gambia to support Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA) implementation, with a focus on CBM, Timely Release Study (TRS), Authorised Economic Operator (AEO), the national Customs Enforcement Network, and the Performance Measurement mechanism (PMM) system.

“Based on WCO assessments, border delays, complex procedures, and lack of coordination among multiple regulatory agencies remain areas for improvement.”

He said currently, 6 to 10 government agencies operate at the borders, depending on the port, including: Customs, Immigration, Department of Agriculture, Livestock, Police, Food Safety and Quality Authority, among others.

“The implementation of CBM reforms is crucial to overcoming these challenges, ensuring efficient border operations, reducing trade costs, and fostering economic growth in The Gambia.

While approaches are being developed by various border agencies, practical knowledge of CBM implementation is lacking.”