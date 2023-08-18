Change of guards at GALGA as Sanneh hands over presidency to Ceesay

By Amadou Jallow

Former President of Gambia Local Councils’ bloc, GALGA has handed the association’s Presidency to his successor last Thursday, at the association’s secretariat in Tabokoto.

Landing B Sanneh, sitting chairman of Mansakonko Area Council handed over the presidency to Muhamadou Ceesay, who is also the sitting chairman of Basse Area Council, in the presence of the director of governance of the Ministry of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs, President of the Network of City Chief Managers (MAGnet), GALGA Secretary General and other executive members.

Mr Ceesay became GALGA president last month at a congress in Mansakonko, following the end of the Mr Sanneh-led executive who served the association for two terms. Since its establishment in 2002, GALGA continues to deliver on its values of accountability, transparency and equality and the promotion and development of the Local Government Administration in The Gambia.

At the handing over ceremony, former President Sanneh said his executive’s tenure has amplified the protection of the rights, privileges and interest of the entire member local government authorities as affected by proposed or enacted legislations and assists in the maintenance of high standards of service delivery.

During the two-term tenure of the former executive, GALGA has realized numerous achievements including the expansion of both national and international partnerships, training programs for Councils and the facilitation of life-changing projects for Councils and gaining leadership positions in international bodies of local governments.

“After serving two terms as president of GALGA, I am handing over the role to my successor today with pride and I pray that the incoming executive continue to deliver more services to the general membership during their term,” former President Landing B Sanneh said.

He said as a national local government association, GALGA continues to be an important organisation that brings all the local councils together for the growth and development of local communities.

Mr Sanneh however praised the commitment of the former Presidents of the association and by extension the former Secretary General Mustapha M Njai and senior programme officer, Adama Jeng, who are some of the founding fathers of GALGA. “It is their dedication and commitment to the association that brought it to where it is today”.

Mr Sanneh’s two-term stint as GALGA president has witnessed the association’s facilitation of several programs and activities for its member councils. These included the Gambia local Councils’ participation in 9th edition of Africities Summit of local governments of Africa in Kenya, where Gambia gained the presidency of the Network of Local Elected Women of Africa (REFELA), GALGA’s confirmation as a full member of the UGLGA Pan-African council of Mayors, the body that elect the political leadership of UCLG Africa and the signing of several partnerships between Gambia local councils and international partners.

Incoming president Muhamadou Ceesay commended the former executive for their hard work and commitment to the association and promised that he and his team will do their best to maintain the records that Mr Sanneh and his team achieved and even more.

A one-time regional youth chairperson of the region he is now serving as chairman, Mr Ceesay’s previous experience has given hope to the general GALGA membership that his tenure will bring increase engagement of local councils in activities that will change not only the face of the various councils, but also the lives of the general tax-payer population of The Gambia.

David Gomez Jnr, director of governance of the Ministry of Lands, Regional Government and Religious Affairs assured the new executive of his ministry’s continued support to the development of the local government administration at all time.

Amadou Tambedou, Secretary General of GALGA also praised the Landing B Sanneh-led executive for their contribution to the development of GALGA and its member Local Councils, assuring the incoming president and his executive of the GALGA secretariat commitment to work with them in the best interest of member Councils and taxpayers.