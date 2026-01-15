Changing the Gambian mindset: The path to productivity and national renewal

- Advertisement -

By Kawsu Jaiteh

For The Gambia to move forward, the most important transformation must happen not in policies alone, but in mindset. Productivity, integrity, and sustainable development are rooted in how a society thinks, behaves, and holds itself accountable. While leadership and institutions matter, real national progress requires a shared commitment from both citizens and the state.

Beyond the classroom

Education must be redefined beyond certificates and exam results. It should cultivate civic responsibility, ethical behaviour, financial literacy, and critical thinking. When citizens understand the value of honesty, discipline, and service, they’re more likely to contribute positively to society. A well informed population is the foundation of productivity.

Treating public money as a collective trust

One of the biggest challenges facing The Gambia is the perception that public funds belong to no one. Public resources are, in reality, the shared property of every citizen. Misuse of public money directly affects healthcare, education, infrastructure, and employment opportunities. Changing this perception requires continuous civic education and consistent messaging from schools, families, religious institutions, and community leaders.

Leadership by example

Mindset change accelerates when leadership demonstrates integrity. When honest public servants are rewarded and corruption is met with real consequences, behaviour across society begins to shift. Citizens respond to what is tolerated and what is punished. Transparency, modesty, and accountability at the top send a powerful message to the entire nation.

Faith, responsibility, and action

Faith is central to Gambian life, but it must be properly understood. Allah does not change the condition of a people until they change what is within themselves. Divine guidance is constant, but improvement requires human effort, accountability, and action. Prayers without responsibility, and faith without work, will not lift a nation out of crisis. We must act ethically, work honestly, and take responsibility for our choices if we expect positive change.

The power of honesty and authenticity

There is a quiet but immense power in being honest and authentic. When a person lives truthfully without pretence, corruption, or fear they become free. This is where true happiness is found, not in wealth gained dishonestly or status built on falsehood, but in peace of mind and self-respect. Authentic living aligns one’s actions with one’s values, and in that alignment, a person discovers their inner strength.

This is also where meaning is found. To be fully oneself, to act with integrity even when no one is watching, is to awaken the divinity within the moral conscience and spiritual light Allah has placed in every human being. A society rooted in authenticity becomes resilient, trustworthy, and united.

Productivity through skills and merit

A productive society values skills, creativity, and hard work over shortcuts and connections. Investing in vocational and technical training such as agriculture, carpentry, mechanics, technology, and small-scale manufacturing creates dignity in labour and practical opportunities for young people. When effort leads to progress, motivation flourishes.

Restoring dignity to honest work

No honest work should be undervalued. Farming, fishing, trading, tailoring, and other trades are essential pillars of the economy. Respecting all forms of labour strengthens self-worth and reduces the pressure to seek survival elsewhere. Productivity grows when people believe they can build a dignified life at home.

Community accountability and social responsibility

National change is sustained at the community level. Families, elders, civil society, and religious leaders play a vital role in reinforcing ethical behaviour. Questioning misuse of resources, discouraging wasteful lifestyles, and promoting honesty should become normal social practices. Silence in the face of wrongdoing only prolongs decline.

From consumption to investment!

A shift from excessive consumption to productive investment is critical. Reducing wasteful spending and redirecting resources into education, tools, businesses, and local enterprises can collectively stimulate economic growth. Supporting local products and services strengthens domestic markets and creates jobs.

Patience, consistency, and hope

Mindset change is not immediate. It requires patience, fairness, and consistency over time. Citizens must trust that honesty will not be punished and that effort will be rewarded. With steady leadership, civic engagement, and shared values, productivity and prosperity become achievable goals.

Conclusion

The future of The Gambia depends on aligning values with systems. When integrity becomes the norm, skills are prioritised, and accountability is upheld, productivity will naturally follow. Faith must guide our morals, but action must shape our reality. National renewal begins with individual responsibility and is sustained through collective action. The change we seek is possible but it must start with us all.