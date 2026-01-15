The best way to spend a million dollars for billions of people

- Advertisement -

By Jarga Kebba Gigo

Take a minute before you proceed and think about if you had a million to billion dollars to help humankind, not just the poor. Multiplication exists in good and questionable ways, but edible trees are arguably where the best multiplication exists, where God shows his highest kindness. From the trees that bear fruits within a year to the average of five years, countless trees offer thousands of fruits per season. Optimisation is the main question in regards to how you will spend the money, but optimisation actually starts by questioning the potentials per country or region in respect to trees. If you search one hundred tropical fruit trees and search two hundred tropical trees, then that hints you what percentages of your potential exist or are waiting to be explored. Need I add subtropical edible trees, and what else can be explored in Africa as an example? South America should not have food shortages, especially if God shines his sun and rain is falling. In bad or questionable colonisation days, the ‘good’ used ships to transfer trees from Asia to Africa and the reverse to give us many of the plants we enjoy today. Today’s brutal Capitalism and inconsiderate leaders refuse to invest in aircrafts for seedlings barter with compensation? Oops! It seems like I revealed special Aircrafts may be better than special ships or special buses or trucks between countries or even continents. Distribution methods to sharing of known and testing new methods can be reasonably calculated risks. I will focus more on edible fruits and nuts, which are ironically for the elite in many countries.

Potentials: If we agree there are over hundred or two hundred edible tropical trees and poor Gambia and many African countries have only about 25 to 50 fruit trees per country, then what more can we add is smarter than debating the estimated figures. Bush fruit trees are also declining in poor Gambia and how many countries? The average Gambian does not eat five different fruits and five different nuts per week, partly due to both availability and affordability. Anything that grows can be widely available and affordable. Our questionable ancestors prayed for trees (jannah) more than willingly planted enough trees for the children who tend to love such more. Acknowledging that fact is not blaming, but our present leaders and rich business folks similarly lack care, in dangerous illusory business mindsets, cruel or indifferent to the poor?

From government to business folks for a new NGO, a million dollars is not a lot of money. If President Adama Barrow, Tinubu, Faye, or many others put me on the telephone line with many Saudi or Arab+ Billionaires, I am fairly confident that one may be willing to spend one billion dollars for the poor, Lord be willing. Call that far fetch, so let us work with the title of a million dollars, which even a good centi-millionaire can afford. Be it a new aircraft made of hemp and hemp fuel, or modified one with shelves to accommodate 1000 to 10,000 seedlings will not take half a million dollars. An aircraft can make how many trips in a month or year? Transportation is costly because governments sadly charge many unnecessary fees, but will they spare an NGO or give what kind of a break for the poor to enjoy where God still does most of the work, from rain to sunlight+? Imagine countries like Iran reportedly having food shortages due to many factors. Few countries are suffering drought or other man made disasters that we can help.

Barter With Compensation: Tiny Gambia may still have about ten edible fruit trees to give to Ghana and Brazil, so it makes sense for the Gambia to make up to million seedlings not just for her children, or cry why the rich folks in the Gambia have to rob them to buy imported tropical and non-tropical fruits and nuts for their children? You can reduce the ‘robbery’ by loving through work and perhaps some learning. With as little as enough electric bikes, Jarga or xyz can raise million seedlings with how much money and within what period of time? I guess a bush helicopter or sea landing aircraft may help, or transportation cost versus the site of seedlings may matter. The barter aspect is to reduce the amount of compensation the Gambia or xyz must make to receive one million seedlings from about 10 to 25 different trees as a start. Remember we must pay the staff, fuel, etc, so compensation must help the barter.

Rich folks are lucky on earth: It may still be smart to start with the rich. Those who can afford about ten dollars on Persimmon, Mulberry, Kiwi, chestnut, blueberry, etc, are very likely to be willing to spend about ten to hundred dollars on different seedlings. They have watchmen, caretakers, and perhaps space towards their favourite fruits and nuts, and be introduced to new ones for health and beyond. As terrible as many rich folks are, my average Gambians are largely good with food sharing. Meaning rich Muhammed Jah or xyz will likely welcome me with fruit giving, but I am looking for new Gambians or xyz who pressure each other towards planting enough trees or sponsoring trees in the countryside (provinces). I am fairly certain that at least one to ten thousand Gambians will be willing to buy different seedlings if available and well marketed. You do not need much government help to deal with this group.

Poor farmers: These are the lucky and unlucky group that often dance to questionable politicians and keep on making endless babies they are not even willing to plant enough trees for? Well, I suspect about 25% may be grateful or ready to learn with limited re-education, but what kind of measures or hard re-education can we apply to questionable parents? How many trees should you plant or sponsor for your children and the orphans in different continents? I recommend distributing the plants to minimally plant based on the address or date of birth of the compound head. Meaning, we want a diversified enough balanced diet. So if your address ends with 4 or your month of birth is April, The Gambia or xyz wants you to plant at least three mulberry trees as an example, then plant whatever else you prefer. Sales or loaning will not matter much, but let everything be on video recording and government be the guarantor like fertiliser loaning. These trees will likely help you in much better ways than the questionable cash crops like peanuts. A lot of things are changing around the world. Vegetables, herbs, and many of these grains can actually be grown in the cities with vertical gardening. So it is paramount to help poor farmers switch to trees, fencing their farms with edible trees for local consumption, animal feeding/sharing before we expect angels feeding, and potential export or further research for product manufacturing. It starts with enough availability, but if we refuse to make the necessary efforts for even our children, then shame on a generation that refuses to learn and wants to keep on gambling human lives. We may also need some new food forests, but that will require government help to access more land and organised employees, plus tree sponsoring.

Balanced diet: I happen to be a vegan and huge lover of food. I also consider myself a “middle class” that can benefit from a wider variety of food availability, so I know the average poor person will largely benefit from such initiative. The crazy economists may not see how many millions or billions such can save us from curative health costs. So do not let one-eye arguments sway you, because free and reasonable food is indeed a blessing. Besides wealth, our health and character matter. We can trade blames with the questionable poor, but ignoring the basic needs of children like mandatory education and food where God does the most is too dangerous. We are lucky to have the ideas and the means if we discuss it enough. Even poor Gambia came up with food recommendations recently. The details of such recommendations can certainly be much better, but availability for the about three million Gambians, the animals, the tourists, the potential exports, and the yet to be born Gambians or xyz matter. How many different types of vegetables Gambians or xyz eat per day or a week can certainly affect our quality of life or even average lifespan. How much herbs, seeds, nuts, etc, is enough can be a very complex question. When a whole compound of about ten people is eating or sharing two carrots in an overcooked meal, then that may not be enough carrots. How do we drink a full cup of pure carrot juice demands a lot more availability, because less than five percent of Gambians may have actually tasted such a level of quality and quantity in carrots and many plants. My weaving may seem irrelevant, but I similarly mean that until we have enough trees and smartly barter, then a slice of apple may not be enough except in a fruit bowl. When my rich brother had a naming ceremony, there was relatively enough meat for even the poor guests, but the fruits were reserved for the elite guests. Meaning even the rich can barely afford fruits in the Gambia, and we can change that reality within a year or two. Our governments must see our bodies as the most important infrastructure to shift a few millions of road infrastructure for plants and other preventive health needs. Educating and re-educating people is easier with videos, but still demands good writing, delivering, and constant reminding. I am dreaming of daily access to high-quality vegan buffets, but I am sadly still poor, and our leaders are heavy meat eaters who hardly think about the poor, including the questionable poor.

No more waiting: Yes! I wish governments would act asap on such. Yes! I wish the good international billionaires or philanthropists work on such asap. The truth remains that the richest in every country could have called each other and worked with the governments for realisation. Until then, I work for hours and will you share for realisation? We can pray for heaven or Jannah, but appreciating the earthly Jannah (garden or plants) towards the poor may be our best ticket for forgiveness and the eternal heaven we desire. I trust in such more than the over-investing on AI. So are there Arab, White, or black billionaires who are ready to help the poor? Well, even some millionaires and some governments can get it started. Imagine the smile of a child when you buy them fruit, or the smile of millions of children because we pushed for enough plants? Or imagine hungry children because you refused to act on time? In these scary times of potential world wars, it makes a lot of sense to work on self sufficiency and trade on only wants, not needs. Let earthly heaven starts, not world wars or the suffering millions face. May God bless Showlove Trinity: let’s learn, let’s work, let’s have fun.