Cases of child abuse are reported in the media every now and then and this is unacceptable. Government should therefore do everything possible to fight against this scourge. The children are the future of any nation and should therefore be afforded all protection so that they can take over when they grow up.

Child abuse cases come in different forms which are all reprehensible. Some parents use their children as a means of getting income and thus compel them to perform what is referred to as child labor just to earn a meager amount of money.

Sometimes one sees children, sometimes girls, loitering around some spots soliciting favors from total strangers. This is an avenue for abuse as people are not the same. Some people will use such opportunities to abuse as the girl would be in a very vulnerable position.

It is not unheard of to see a woman with a young daughter who will be told by the mother to go and seek help from some passerby. This is very serious as the society may have many pedophiles that are just look for such chances to pounce. When someone allows or even urges their daughter to approach a stranger, then that person is putting that child at risk.

The children who are in school are at least lucky to have the education system protect them. The teachers and administrators look out for them and try to help them. This is how many are able to escape the cruel world outside. But those who are not in school have neither the school system nor the parents at home to protect them.

The Child Protection Alliance is doing very well but they need more support in order to reach out to all potentially vulnerable children so that they can help them. Every child has a right to certain things, including protection. This responsibility is primarily on the State but every citizen should share the burden.