China, Africa and The Gambia in a story of cooperation, empowerment and peaceful coexistence

- Advertisement -

By Muhammed Jallow

The relationship between China and Africa stands today as one of the most consequential partnerships of the modern era. It is a relationship forged not merely by diplomacy but by lived experience, shared struggles against underdevelopment and a mutual aspiration for dignity, sovereignty and prosperity. Within this broader China-Africa engagement, the bilateral relationship between the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of The Gambia represents a powerful microcosm of what South South cooperation can achieve when guided by respect, pragmatism and a long term vision for human development.

China’s engagement with Africa is rooted in the philosophy of peaceful coexistence, mutual benefit and non interference. Unlike historical partnerships shaped by extraction and conditionality, China’s approach emphasises infrastructure, productive capacity, skills transfer and cultural exchange. Across the African continent, from ports to power plants, from hospitals to highways, China’s footprint reflects a deliberate attempt to lay foundations rather than extract short term gains. This has contributed significantly to Africa’s integration into global value chains and to the strengthening of regional connectivity across West Africa and beyond.

- Advertisement -

In The Gambia, this relationship has evolved across different political eras, adapting to national priorities while maintaining a consistent commitment to development. From the time of the late President His Excellency Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, through the leadership of former President His Excellency Yahya AJJ Jammeh, and into the democratic renewal under the current President of the Republic of The Gambia His Excellency Adama Barrow, China’s engagement has remained impactful, visible and transformative.

Under the visionary leadership of Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, The Gambia pursued a foreign policy anchored in non alignment, peace and cooperation. It was during this era that The Gambia established itself as a principled voice in international diplomacy, creating space for partnerships based on mutual respect. The foundations of engagement with global partners including China were informed by Jawara’s belief that development must serve the people and preserve national sovereignty. Although the scale of projects during that period reflected the realities of the time, the spirit of cooperation laid an early groundwork for future engagement.

The era of former President Yahya AJJ Jammeh witnessed a more assertive pursuit of infrastructure and state led development. During this period, China’s role became increasingly prominent in delivering large scale projects that altered the physical and institutional landscape of The Gambia. These investments were not merely symbolic. They addressed concrete needs in governance, transport, health, education and sports, thereby contributing to national pride and functional capacity.

- Advertisement -

The democratic transition and consolidation under President Adama Barrow has further deepened and broadened the China Gambia relationship. In alignment with the National Development Plan, Chinese support has focused on inclusive growth, infrastructure expansion, agricultural modernization and human capital development. This phase of cooperation reflects maturity and strategic alignment, where projects are integrated into national priorities and regional development frameworks.

Among the most visible and life changing Chinese supported projects in The Gambia is the construction of the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara International Conference Center. This iconic edifice has transformed Banjul into a credible destination for international diplomacy and high level conferences. It stands as a monument not only to infrastructure development but to The Gambia’s re emergence on the global stage.

Equally transformative is the National Assembly Complex, a symbol of democratic governance and institutional strengthening. By providing a modern and dignified space for legislative work, China’s support has contributed to the consolidation of parliamentary democracy and good governance in The Gambia.

The construction of the University of The Gambia Faraba Banta Campus represents another strategic investment in human capital. Education remains the cornerstone of sustainable development, and this campus has expanded access to tertiary education while improving the quality of learning environments for Gambian youth.

In the health sector, the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital expansion and the provision of medical equipment and Chinese medical teams have had a profound impact on healthcare delivery. For decades, Chinese doctors have worked side by side with Gambian counterparts, transferring skills, saving lives and strengthening the national health system.

Transport infrastructure has also benefited immensely from Chinese investment. The construction and rehabilitation of major roads including urban roads in Banjul and Serrekunda, the Banjul Roads Project and key provincial road networks have enhanced mobility, reduced transport costs and stimulated economic activity across regions.

The China-Gambia Friendship Bridge over the River Gambia stands as one of the most transformative infrastructure projects in the country’s history. This bridge has physically united north and south, facilitated trade, improved access to markets and services, and strengthened national integration. Its economic and social impact will be felt for generations.

In agriculture, China supported rice production projects, demonstration farms and technical cooperation initiatives have contributed to food security and farmer empowerment. By introducing improved rice varieties, mechanization techniques and irrigation practices, these projects support the transformation from subsistence to commercial agriculture.

The establishment of the National Agricultural Research Institute facilities and agricultural technology cooperation centers further underscores China’s commitment to long term productivity rather than short term aid. These initiatives build local capacity and resilience in the face of climate variability.

Sports and youth development have not been neglected. The construction of the Independence Stadium rehabilitation works and other sports facilities has provided platforms for youth engagement, national unity and international sporting participation.

In energy and water, China’s support for solar energy installations, rural electrification components and water supply projects has improved access to basic services, particularly in underserved communities. These interventions directly impact livelihoods, health outcomes and economic productivity.

Beyond physical infrastructure, China’s scholarship programs and training opportunities have empowered thousands of African and Gambian students, civil servants and professionals. Through academic exchanges, short term training and professional capacity building, China invests in people, fostering a generation of leaders equipped with global perspectives and technical expertise.

Culturally, the China Africa and China Gambia relationship is enriched by people to people exchanges. Cultural festivals, language programs, Confucius Institutes and media cooperation promote mutual understanding and dismantle stereotypes. These interactions humanize diplomacy and reinforce the idea that development is not solely economic but also cultural and social.

The role of the Chinese Embassy in The Gambia deserves particular recognition. Through proactive engagement, responsiveness and coordination, the Embassy has served as a bridge between policy and practice. Its support across sectors including construction, agriculture, health, education and social welfare reflects a holistic approach to development partnership.

A special note of appreciation must be extended to the current Chinese Ambassador to The Gambia, whose leadership has strengthened cooperation, deepened mutual trust and ensured the effective implementation of well funded projects. Under this stewardship, China’s presence in The Gambia is not distant or abstract but visible, accessible and people centered.

At the continental level, China Africa cooperation frameworks such as the Forum on China Africa Cooperation have elevated bilateral engagements into a coherent strategic partnership. These platforms emphasize African agency, alignment with national development plans and respect for diversity across political and economic systems.

In West Africa, China’s investments in regional infrastructure, energy corridors and trade facilitation complement integration efforts under Ecowas. For The Gambia, this regional dimension amplifies national benefits by linking domestic projects to broader markets and supply chains.

Ultimately, the China Gambia and China Africa relationship is not without challenges or debates. Like all partnerships, it requires transparency, accountability and continuous dialogue. However, its defining feature remains its tangible impact on lives and livelihoods. Roads that connect farmers to markets. Hospitals that save mothers and children. Schools that educate future leaders. Bridges that unite communities. These are not abstract ideals but lived realities.

As Africa continues its journey toward structural transformation, partnerships that respect sovereignty, prioritize development and promote peaceful coexistence will remain indispensable. China’s engagement with Africa and with The Gambia in particular demonstrates that international cooperation can be grounded in solidarity rather than domination, in partnership rather than prescription.

In reflecting on this enduring relationship across the leadership of Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara, Yahya AJJ Jammeh and Adama Barrow, one sees continuity in purpose despite changes in political context. That purpose is development with dignity, cooperation with respect and progress with peace.

The story of China and The Gambia is therefore not merely a diplomatic narrative. It is a human story of shared aspirations, collective effort and a belief that the future can be built together. In that spirit, the bridge of friendship between China and Africa continues to expand, carrying with it the hopes of millions toward a more connected, empowered and peaceful world.