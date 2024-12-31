CITATION FOR THE AWARD OF ‘GAMBIAN OF THE YEAR, 2024’ TO ALHAJI ABUBAKARY JAWARA PHILANTHROPIST, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER GACH CLOBAL COMPANY ON 30TH DECEMBER AT OCEAN BAY HOTEL, BAKAU, THE GAMBIA BY The Standard Newspaper

- Advertisement -

Since 1992 when it was initiated by The Gambia News & Report Magazine published by Swaebou Conateh, of blessed memory, the Gambian of The Year Award has been given to a Gambian, who in the estimation of the Awards Committee, has done the most for the public good, over the preceding 12 months.

In this 2024 Year of Our Lord, The Standard newspaper, which has been presenting the Awards since 2020, has selected ALHAJI ABUBAKARY JAWARA, PHILANTROPHIST, AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of

GACH CLOBAL COMPANY, as the Winner of Gambian of The Year Award, 2024.

Mr. Jawara is a successful businessman who embodies the can-do entrepreneurial spirit of New Gambia with businesses in Angola, China, Hong Kong, Guinea Bissau, Senegal, Nigeria, Kenya, and Somalia and of course The Gambia employing hundreds of workers.

However, this Award is in recognition of his exceptional agency in the area of philanthropy in The Gambia over the past year.

In these post-Covid straitened times, high cost of living has reduced families and communities to penury and the philanthropist works of Alhaji Abubakary Jawara and his ilk have made the difference in the lives of thousands of families on both sides of our river state.

Over the past year, Alhaji Abubakary Jawara has positively and consistently answered whenever called upon by individuals and communities; from providing potable water, fencing women’s horticulture gardens, building police stations, installing thousands of street lamps, offering educational bursaries, settling medical bills, patronising youth sports, building mosques and giving tens of thousands of bags of rice, sugar and other food items to Gambians in dire need through his Jawara Foundation.

He has set a good example of reliability, dependability and commitment, and is, therefore without question, a most deserving recipient of this award.

As in the case of some previous winners, the Award is not only a recognition of the celebrant, Alhaji Abubakary Jawara’s personal achievements and contribution to the common good over the past year, but also an encouragement to others with the means and wherewithal to help our less fortunate and less endowed fellow countrymen. We should be our brother’s keeper in times of need and aspire to live by the truism: there is enough for every body’s need but not enough for everybody’s greed.

On this note, The Standard newspaper hereby confers on

Alhaji Abubakary Jawara, Philantrophist, and Chief Executive Officer of Gach Clobal Company,

GAMBIAN OF THE YEAR AWARD, 2024.

Congratulations Alhaji Abubakary Jawara.