Climate change resilience

Recently, the Polish embassy in Dakar, Senegal, which is also accredited to The Gambia, in collaboration with Denkula Kafoo, a local self-help association in the Upper River Region organized a training event on the mitigation of climate change and its effects in Touba Wuli. This was to boost the community’s resilience to climate change.

The training equipped the women with the skills to turn everyday things into manure so as to maximize the output in their farms and gardens. This will enable them save money because instead of spending huge amounts on fertilizer they can simply turn these things like leaves and other common objects into manure for use in their vegetable gardens.

The fact that this will increase the yield of their gardens will also mean that they do not have to spend their hard-earned money on buying vegetables which they will simply harvest from their gardens for their daily consumption. This will go a long way in saving enough money for other important expenses like paying for school materials for their children.

In addition to that, community members were educated on climate change; its causes, effects and what to do in order to mitigate its effects on the activities of the communities. They were taught how to plant and grow trees which will serve as protection from these effects.

There is no doubt that climate change is causing a lot of havoc on not only agriculture but on many other aspects of lives in societies. This is particularly so in less endowed communities like Touba Wuli and villages like that in many parts of the country.

The Polish embassy is therefore commended for this very significant assistance and they are urged to widen their scope and look at other communities in the Gambia which are in need of such help. Other embassies and organizations are urged to learn from the Polish embassy and come up with ways to help poor communities stand on their own feet.