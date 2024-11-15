CMD Bittaye steps in for Minister Samateh in AKI trial

- Advertisement -

By Bruce Asemota

Following a strong admonition from Justice Ebrima Jaiteh about his absence from court and failure to delegate someone else, Health Minister Samateh seems to have paid heed. At yesterday’s sitting of the suit filed by parents of the children allegedly killed by contaminated medicine, the Chief Medical Director of the Edward Francis Teaching Hospital, Dr Mustapha Bittaye announced he is stepping in for the minister.

Minister Samateh was summoned to produce death certificates, lab results, and autopsy reports of some of the victims who died of acute kidney infection after consuming contaminated medicine imported from India.

In his stead, Dr Bittaye appeared, producing the death certificates of Fatoumatta Keita, Ismaila Danso and Musa Kamaso, as well as the birth certificate of Madeline Mendy, and the laboratory test results of Adama Trawalley from Tanji Health Centre.

Dr Bittaye said he has instructed a team to continue searching for the requested documents at various health facilities. Justice Jaiteh informed Bittaye that the court will expect him to produce the remaining documents by next Thursday. Dr Bittaye promised to do his best. The case is adjourned to 21 November.