EU Election Mission urges electoral reforms

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

The European Union Election Follow-up Mission (EFM) has urged Gambian authorities to accelerate electoral reform initiatives well before the 2026 presidential election.

The mission, led by Norbert Neuser, former Chief Observer of the EU Election Observation Mission 2021 and former Member of the European Parliament, assessed the progress made in implementing its recommendations. He noted zero progress in implementation of its 20 recommendations made after the 2021 presidential election.

- Advertisement -

“The Elections Bill, 2022, remains on the legislative agenda. There is now an important opportunity for the renewal of the social contract between the people of the Gambia and their elected leaders, through these parallel reform processes, which can enhance the conduct of future elections,” Neuser told journalists yesterday at the Coco Ocean.

He said while none of the EU Election Mission’s recommendations has yet been implemented in full “it is positive to note there are several legal instruments on the legislative agenda which, if executed and enforced, could represent progress in the advancement of the rights of political participation”.

He also highlighted the importance of reviving the constitutional review process and electoral reform bills, including the personal data protection and privacy bill, 2024.

- Advertisement -

“It is important that progress on these measures be undertaken in a transparent and consultative manner. Two years still remain in which electoral reforms can be undertaken in advance of the EU EOM, particularly the seven priority ones, would greatly enhance the integrity, legitimacy and credibility of the electoral process.”

The head of delegation, Norbert Neuver, reaffirms EU’s commitment to continue supporting democracy and good governance in The Gambia including by actively supporting stakeholders in their efforts to promote all related reforms.

He announced that the EU Election Follow-up Mission will publish a final report, at a later stage, which will offer a detailed analysis of the existing arrangements for elections in The Gambia, as well as of the extent to which the EU EOM recommendations have been addressed.

The mission has met a wide range of Gambian electoral stakeholders, including members of the government, National Assembly Members, the Independent Electoral Commission, the NHRC and representatives of political parties and civil society. The mission also organised a round-table meeting of electoral stakeholders, where participants had the opportunity to discuss the current status of electoral reform.