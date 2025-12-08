Coalition of Islamic scholars endorse UDP ahead of 2026 elections

- Advertisement -

By Omar Bah

Ansar, a coalition of some prominent Gambian Islamic scholars has endorsed the main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP), ahead of the 2026 presidential elections.

The declaration contained in a statement shared with The Standard, underscored UDP’s “unwavering commitment to justice and its firm determination to safeguard the country’s interests” and its people.

- Advertisement -

“The rationale is anchored on the fact that our society, which is overwhelmingly religious, always seeks to know the mainstream Muslim or Christian outlook to social, political, and financial decisions of the moment. Naturally, the people competent to give a religious perspective to such issues are the Muslim and Christian scholars.”

The coalition argued that history bears witness to the immense trials and injustices, the UDP has endured in its struggle against dictatorship, oppression and systemic corruption.

“Many of its leaders and supporters faced intimidation, incarceration and various forms of physical and psychological abuse. Despite these series of ordeals, the party’s leadership and grassroots members remained firm, united and resilient. Their resolve grew stronger with every challenge, driven by

- Advertisement -

an unshakeable belief that the liberation and progress of our nation are noble causes worthy of every sacrifice. Competence is measured not by words, but by performance.”

It stressed that members of the UDP who were entrusted with positions in the Barrow government before the fallout, have proven, through their actions, their high level of professionalism, integrity and commitment to national service.

“The head of state himself commended their competence and dedication at the time. This is undeniable evidence that the leadership of our party possesses the vision, expertise and moral uprightness required to steer our beloved nation when given the opportunity, especially after years of mismanagement and rampant corruption.”

It added: “The task of rescuing our nation from the clutches of corruption is not merely a political responsibility; it is a moral obligation owed to future generations. Our country continues to suffer from widespread poverty, degraded public services and decline across critical sectors. Recently, reports from the Office of the Auditor General have revealed the loss of hundreds of millions of dalasi from the national treasury; funds that should have been used to uplift communities, strengthen institutions and improve the lives of ordinary Gambians. These shocking revelations pierced the conscience and require urgently decisive action from all patriotic citizens.”

“For the foregoing reasons, Ansar UDP calls upon all Arabic scholars in the country, regardless of their institutional backgrounds, affiliations or social standing, to unite under this banner and stand firmly by the United Democratic Party. Our collective responsibility is to support the UDP’s noble mission of saving our country from the steady decline in good governance and the rule of law. With sincerity, unity and purpose, we can together redirect the course of our nation and secure a brighter future for generations to come.

Let us commit ourselves to this noble responsibility. Let us work hand in hand to protect our beloved homeland. Let us lift The Gambia towards progress, dignity and national renewal.”

The coalition, now known as Ansar UDP Group, consists of Arabic scholars who received their education from Arabic schools and traditional majalis.

It is headed by Ebrima Saho with Ousman Camara as his deputy and Imam Kanyi as spokesman.

It was founded by a collective of like-minded Arabic scholars during the second half of 2020.