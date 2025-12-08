Gov’t says stranded cement ships will soon be able to access port

- Advertisement -

The Ministry of Trade has given assurances that ships carrying over 115,000 metric tonnes of cement currently at high seas will be able to access the Port of Banjul in the coming days as dredging works progress.

In a press statement issued over the weekend in the wake of acute cement shortage in the country, the ministry said the government is “taking all necessary steps to stabilise cement supply” and that as dredging progresses and normal port operations resume, the flow of cement will return to normal levels.

The ministry acknowledges that the Port of Banjul is presently facing operational constraints due to reduced draft depth along the access channel. “These technical limitations have affected the ability of larger vessels to berth and offload raw materials and essential commodities, including cement.”

- Advertisement -

The ministry said there are vessels carrying cement currently anchored in deeper waters, but they are unable to dock at the port because of the draft requirements and that the situation is purely infrastructural and not related to government’s policy on cement importation.

It added: “The government’s decision on the importation of cement remains guided by its long-standing policy objective of promoting domestic industrial development. This policy aims to support domestic investment, enhance value addition, and create sustainable employment opportunities. Industrial promotion continues to be a central pillar of the Government’s economic agenda, and the temporary challenges currently being experienced do not change this direction.

“Following cabinet’s engagement on the matter, the Gambia Ports Authority has committed to expediting dredging works on the access channel. The authority has assured the government that all available resources and operational capacity will be deployed to ensure that the dredging is completed within the shortest possible time. This action is intended to restore full vessel access, ease congestion, and stabilise the inflow of essential commodities.

- Advertisement -

“To provide a sustainable and long-term solution, government also confirms that the procurement process has commenced to contract a qualified dredging company to undertake the necessary work on the access channel. This measure will ensure that the port maintains sufficient depth to safely accommodate vessels and prevent similar disruptions in the future,”

The ministry announced that as an interim measure to ensure continuity of major public and private construction works during this period, the government has allowed contactors to directly source the importation of cement through the existing SIC holders investing in cement sector.