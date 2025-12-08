Ex-soldier arrested for allegedly killing woman at Brikama farm

- Advertisement -

Press release – The police on Saturday, arrested a suspect in connection with the alleged murder of Fatou Sambou, a 40-year-old resident of Kembujeh Madina, who was found lying on her groundnut farm behind the Brikama Power Station with injuries to her head and hand on 2nd December.

Crime scene investigators responded to the scene and evacuated the victim to Brikama District Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her remains were later transferred to the Edward Francis Small Teaching Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Robust Police efforts, combined with timely support and cooperation from critical stakeholder institutions, enabled investigators to track and trace the victim’s stolen mobile phone, which provided a decisive lead in identifying the suspect.

- Advertisement -

This led to the arrest of Sulayman Saidykhan, a 26-year-old native of Bakary Sambouya, a former soldier with a previous criminal conviction. He was found in possession of the deceased’s mobile phone.

The suspect has been cautioned, charged, and detained, while investigations remain active to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.