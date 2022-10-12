29.2 C
City of Banjul
Wednesday, October 12, 2022
type here...
Gambia News

Comedian Muhammed Darboe released on bail

285
- Advertisement -
image 32

By Lamin Cham

Muhammed Darboe, one of the country’s best-known comedians arrested over the weekend by police, was yesterday charged and released on bail.
Police sources confirmed he has been charged with incitement to violence. Though not much about the charge is known, Darboe’s arrest came after he made a Facebook live video critical of the First Lady in the wake of the AKI crisis.
Police could not confirm when or if he will be taken to court, but they said he will be coming to report.

- Advertisement -
Previous article
Court to decide fate of DNA results today in Bob Keita trial
Next article
Police reveal 8,538 bottles of contaminated syrup still unaccounted for
Join The Conversation

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisment -spot_img

Latest Stories

Which nations are the favourites to win,who are the star players...

The group stage draw has come and gone, with eight sets of four teams set to compete in Qatar in the final time we'll...

The people deserve respect and to be told nothing, except the truth. Hon. Lamin Queen...

Russia – Ukraine war:  nuclear war in Europe, possi

ASSEMBLY INVITES HEALTH MINISTER, MCA

Police reveal 8,538 bottles of contaminated syrup still unaccounted for

© 2020 The Standard Newspaper (The Gambia) - Site by DigiTech Solutions