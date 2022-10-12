Comedian Muhammed Darboe released on bail

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Muhammed Darboe, one of the country’s best-known comedians arrested over the weekend by police, was yesterday charged and released on bail.

Police sources confirmed he has been charged with incitement to violence. Though not much about the charge is known, Darboe’s arrest came after he made a Facebook live video critical of the First Lady in the wake of the AKI crisis.

Police could not confirm when or if he will be taken to court, but they said he will be coming to report.