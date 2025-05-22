Commander-in-Chief Barrow graces GAF intake 39 graduation

- Advertisement -

By Lamin Cham

Soldiers and civilians alike got more than they bargained for in terms of excitement at the McCarthy Square yesterday when President Barrow turned up in full military gear for the graduation of Intake 39 of The Gambia Armed Forces.

As he matched majestically to inspect the troops, the president’s shining State Guards camouflage uniform won many admirers’ attention amid rapturous applauses.



Addressing the troops, President Barrow reminded the men and women to consider the occasion as not merely a graduation ceremony but also a solemn recognition of their acceptance and admission to one of the noble ranks of Gambian patriots ready at all times to respond to the call for national duty.

“The call to military service is not only a professional path, but also a noble and honourable calling, demanding loyalty, courage, and an unwavering sense of duty. You must remember, as well, that it calls for discipline in action, humility in leadership, and adhering to the principles of democracy, rule of law, and human rights. As you wear the uniform of our armed forces, never forget that you are defenders of our territorial integrity and guardians of the ideals upon which our republic is anchored,” he told the soldiers. The occasion was graced by the Chief of Defense Staff Momar Cham and senior military and other security officials among other dignitaries.

The 351 soldiers completed an intensive basic military training and would now be distributed to the various units of the army, including the navy and the National Guard among others. They are the third batch since a moratorium on recruitment was lifted.