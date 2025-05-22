Darboe to embark on overseas outreach tour

By Fatou Colley
In a strategic move to deepen connections with Gambians living abroad, UDP leader Ousainu Darboe, has unveiled plans for a comprehensive European and US tour scheduled for September 2025. This outreach effort highlights the growing recognition of the Gambian diaspora as a vital partner in the country’s socio-economic progress.
The Gambian diaspora, known for its active role in remittances, investments, and advocacy, represents a powerful force for national development. By engaging directly with citizens and supporters overseas, Darboe aims to foster a two-way dialogue that addresses diaspora concerns while aligning their contributions with the party’s vision for sustainable growth and inclusive governance.
This initiative is expected to enhance collaboration on key issues such as youth empowerment, economic opportunities, and governance reforms. It also reflects a broader trend among Gambian political leaders to embrace diaspora engagement as a cornerstone of national unity and development.
Details about the specific itinerary and venues will be announced in the coming weeks, signalling a renewed commitment to harnessing the potential of Gambians abroad in shaping the future of the country.
THD TV Gambia