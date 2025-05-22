NPP to host national fund raising Saturday 

- Advertisement -

President Adama Barrow and members of the National People’s Party will host a fund raising event on Saturday at the Sir Dawda Kairaba Jawara Conference Centre. The event dubbed resource mobilisation initiative is expected to be attended by supporters and members of the NPP at home and abroad.

A statement from the party’s fund raising committee said this is perhaps the best opportunity for NPP supporters and members to demonstrate their commitment to the party by turning up in large numbers to donate or purchase dinner tables.

”The event would feature participants from abroad who would join the dinner online. The event aims to reenergise the party’s base in support of the NPP’s campaign efforts ahead of the December 2026, presidential elections.We are calling on all Gambians especially NPP sympathisers to come out in their numbers to patronise the event to make it success,” the committee said.

The committee said it is offering tables from between D100K to D250K and individual tickets for D5,000.